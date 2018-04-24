  • Police give all-clear after suspicious devices found at Jacksonville donation store

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bomb squad has given the all clear after suspicious devices were found at a donation store on Southside Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

    JSO was alerted of the suspicious devices at approximately 10:35 a.m. 

    Four grenades were allegedly found in a donation bin at a Goodwill store, witnesses evacuated from a nearby dentist office told Action News Jax. The dentist office was evacuated as a precaution. No word on when the donation was left or who dropped it off, police said.

    Jacksonville Country Day School released students early for the day as a precaution.

    The bomb squad was called in to investigate and determine whether the suspicious items are grenades and if they are live.

    JSO still has not confirmed if the suspicious devices are grenades, or how many were are. We do know they are not active.

