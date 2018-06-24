Hispanic chamber of commerce giving out $2,000 scholarships

The First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is awarding $2,000 scholarships to deserving students who have a minimum GPA of 3.0.
It’s called the Achieving The Dream Scholarship.
To apply, you must submit a three-minute video showing "a day in the life of a student" and essay between 400 to 500 words discussing what you’re doing to help enhance the lives of Hispanics within your community and how the scholarship will help you.
At least one of your parents or grandparents must be from a Spanish-speaking country and you must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply.
The deadline is July 31.
Action News Jax Lorena Inclán will be the emcee for this year’s Hispanic Heritage Gala in September, where the scholarship winners will be announced.
For a full list of requirements and a link to apply, click here: https://fchcc.com/scholarship/
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}