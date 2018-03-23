'Hit-Free Zones' coming to Northeast Florida

“Hit-Free Zones” will soon be in place throughout Northeast Florida, including a Jacksonville children's hospital.
“We’re looking to institute that here in Jacksonville at Wolfson (Children's Hospital), the medical examiner’s office and some other locations,” said the head of the First Coast Child Protection Team, Dr. Randell Alexander.
The Child Protection Team diagnoses all child abuse and neglect cases in the local area. Alexander said the mission behind the signs is simple but powerful--to bring peace in areas where there can be overwhelming stress.
“Strangely enough, in hospital settings or other settings, it escalates to the point police are called,” Alexander said.
The concept is modeled after no-smoking zones that started more than 10 years ago.
“There are a number of children’s hospitals around the U.S., 15 or so, that have become no-hit zones,” Alexander said.
He said the signs will be installed starting April 5.
