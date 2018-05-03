0 4,000 percent increase in ‘sugar babies' at FSCJ in the past year

Florida State College at Jacksonville has seen a 4,000 percent increase in “sugar babies” on campus in the past year.

At least 244 college students across Northeast Florida are using the website SeekingArrangement.com to connect with wealthy older men.

When Action News Jax did a story last year on local students using the website to find “sugar daddies,” FSCJ had just three students on the site.

Now, FSCJ has 123 -- the most of any local college.

“Florida continues to be one of our fastest-growing locations, so as the site becomes more popular and more students are learning about it, more people are signing up. A lot of our student signups are because of word-of-mouth,” said SeekingArrangement.com spokesperson Kimberly De La Cruz.

The idea behind SeekingArrangement.com is that attractive young women go out on dates with older wealthy men in exchange for money, expensive gifts and exotic trips.

“Everybody’s situation is different, and I try my best to understand, you know, that some people will go to that type of lengths to make ends meet,” said FSCJ student Elizabeth Williams. “I just wouldn’t do something like that.”

Action News Jax interviewed FSCJ sugar baby Christie last year, who asked us not to report her last name.

She said the men she meets on the site are “typically either retired or successful, and they either own a business or they make a decent amount of money.”

Since then, FSCJ students on SeekingArrangement.com spiked 4,000 percent.

“As long as they’re trying to do the right thing, go to school, I don’t really see the problem in it,” said prospective FSCJ student Andrew Arcuri.

According to the website, the average sugar baby gets $2,900 in gifts a month from their sugar daddies.

Christie said her arrangements have never been sexual.

“I’ve had people inquire about things like that and, like I said, it’s not something that I’m interested in,” said Christie.

A spokesperson for SeekingArrangement.com said 76 sugar babies on the website say they go to University of North Florida.

Forty-five say they go to Flagler College.



