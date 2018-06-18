  • Hyper-luxury Bentley car dealership coming to Jacksonville

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    PHOTO GALLERY: Here is what the Bentley dealership will look like

    Hyper-luxury international car dealership Bentley is coming to Jacksonville.

    Related Headlines

    Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Councilman Danny Becton were on hand for the announcement on Monday at the Prime Osborn III Convention Center.

    Bentley Motors CEO Wolfgang Dürheimer said Jacksonville is an ideal expansion location.

    The Jacksonville location will be Bentley's 46th location in the United States.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hyper-luxury Bentley car dealership coming to Jacksonville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Girl, 2, drowns after swimming in tidal pool on St. Simons Island

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brunswick drug dealer 'Big Country' who sold crack across from school…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville police investigating deadly shooting on Southside Boulevard

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville man shot, killed in Gainesville apartment complex,…