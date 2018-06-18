PHOTO GALLERY: Here is what the Bentley dealership will look like
Hyper-luxury international car dealership Bentley is coming to Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Councilman Danny Becton were on hand for the announcement on Monday at the Prime Osborn III Convention Center.
Bentley Motors CEO Wolfgang Dürheimer said Jacksonville is an ideal expansion location.
The Jacksonville location will be Bentley's 46th location in the United States.
