I-295 NB near Baymeadows Road in Jacksonville shut down due to motorcycle fire, crash

Traffic is blocked on Interstate 295 northbound due to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed motorcycle on fire.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said some involved in the crash had serious injuries.
Southbound lanes on I-295 were stopped, but are slowly moving.
FDOT said drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route, as it is unknown how long northbound lanes will be closed.
Traffic alert… I 295 N. and Baymeadows Road… Car versus motorcycle… Serious injuries— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 9, 2018
All 295 north is shut down....motorcycle was on fire when crews arrived— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 9, 2018
