  • I-295 NB near Baymeadows Road in Jacksonville shut down due to motorcycle fire, crash

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    Traffic is blocked on Interstate 295 northbound due to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

    Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed motorcycle on fire.

    Related Headlines

    PHOTOS: Crash shuts down I-295 near Baymeadows

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said some involved in the crash had serious injuries.

    Southbound lanes on I-295 were stopped, but are slowly moving. 

    FDOT said drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route, as it is unknown how long northbound lanes will be closed.

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch CBS47 Action News Jax at 5 for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    I-295 NB near Baymeadows Road in Jacksonville shut down due to…

  • Headline Goes Here

    U.S. attorney's office response to Corrine Brown appeal: Dismissed juror…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Massive Buc-ee's gas station coming to St. Johns County to be smaller…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fight breaks out at Jacksonville high school, firearm confiscated

  • Headline Goes Here

    What to do after the storm