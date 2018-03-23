0 'I have to go:' Arlington neighbors fed up after shooting injures woman

A drive-by shooting in Arlington has left a woman in critical condition and neighbors said they’re fed up with frequent gunfights.

Bullet holes riddle the apartment complex of 2900 W. Tall Pine Lane, where a baby stroller sits just feet away on a patio.

“This is not the place to stay. I have to go,” one neighbor said.

Neighbors said Thursday night’s drive-by shooting has left them on edge. Police said a woman was hit in the back; her injuries, we’re told, are life-threatening.

Those who live in the complex said the number of drug dealers seems to have skyrocket. The bullet holes riddle the exterior of this apartment building. Many tenants are moving out because of the violence.

Some tenants said the latest gunfight, “probably has something to do with retaliation.”

Action News Jax confronted managemers about the crimes being committed on their property, and what they are doing to protect the people who live there.

Management said they do background checks, criminal history checks and credit checks before someone is accepted to live on the property.

Neighbors told us it hasn’t stopped drugs being sold from the area and neighbors said they’ve seen parents do drugs and sell them in front of their kids.

“I see them doing drugs, and I say, 'Hey, your kids are right here.'” They don’t even care. All they care about is the next fix. We don’t have help in Jacksonville,” explained one neighbor.

Frustration is rising among families who feel they're living their lives on the front lines.

“There is no hope out here in the hood,” another neighbor said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office’s aggravated battery detectives conducted their investigation and are asking anyone who knows who is responsible for the criminal activity to contact JSO or Crime Stoppers.

