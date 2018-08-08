PHOTOS: Indoor skydiving facility to open at Town Center
A new indoor skydiving tunnel is coming to Jacksonville, according to iFLY managing partner, Chester Schwartz.
iFLY Jacksonville is set to open sometime in December.
This will be the fourth iFLY location in Florida, with the other three in Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa.
Customers will be able to experience simulated free-fall skydiving under the supervision of a certified flight instructor.
iFLY Jacksonville will be located at 10579 Brightman Blvd. -- adjacent to Topgolf, Floor and Décor, and Holiday Inn.
For more information on the indoor skydiving experience, visit https://www.iflyworld.com/.
