Inmate escapes from Baker Correctional Institute work camp

The Florida Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped from a Baker Correctional Institute work camp.
Shane Kizziah, 25, is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes, is 5-foot-9 and weighs 161 pounds.
Kizziah's 26th birthday is Wednesday.
Kizziah escaped from the Baker CI work camp, which is in Sanderson, around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the Florida DOC.
Authorities said Kizzah is a minimum custody inmate who was scheduled to be released in Oct. 2020.
He was doing yard work at Baker Correctional Institution when he departed the institution in a vehicle. Kizziah's has no history of discipline while incarcerated, authorities said.
Kizziah is in prison for a 2010 charge of robbery with a gun or deadly weapon.
Anyone with any information on Kizziah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Florida DOC at (850) 922-6867.
