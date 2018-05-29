  • Inmate escapes from Baker Correctional Institute work camp

    Updated:
    SANDERSON, Fla. -

    The Florida Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who escaped from a Baker Correctional Institute work camp.

    Shane Kizziah, 25, is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes, is 5-foot-9 and weighs 161 pounds.

    Related Headlines

    Kizziah's 26th birthday is Wednesday.

    Kizziah escaped from the Baker CI work camp, which is in Sanderson, around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the Florida DOC.

    Authorities said Kizzah is a minimum custody inmate who was scheduled to be released in Oct. 2020.

    He was doing yard work at Baker Correctional Institution when he departed the institution in a vehicle. Kizziah's​​​​​ has no history of discipline while incarcerated, authorities said. 

    Kizziah is in prison for a 2010 charge of robbery with a gun or deadly weapon.

    Anyone with any information on Kizziah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Florida DOC at (850) 922-6867.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Inmate escapes from Baker Correctional Institute work camp

  • Headline Goes Here

    Five Points stabbing suspect was also arrested for stabbing brother in 2014

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville sheriff: 8 arrested in retail theft ring 'Operation Loot and Scoot'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man o' War found on Jacksonville Beach likely due to Alberto, FWC says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orsay holds fundraising event for employee who was stabbed near restaurant