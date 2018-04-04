  • Internet teases police department for sharing toothy grin sketch

    By: Danae Leake , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    Believe it or not, this sketch is real. 

    A strange-looking image of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford, England, has been raising some eyebrows on social media. 

    Related Headlines

    On Wednesday, the Warwickshire Police tweeted out an e-fit of a man connected to the crime that happened in February.  

    Police said the burglary occurred between 2 p.m. and 2:36 p.m. when two men "tricked their way" into a flat in Hertford Place.

    One of the men distracted the resident while the other man searched the property. The victim realized she was being robbed and told them to leave. The men left with a quantity of cash, police reported.

    Despite this information, the internet is trying to wrap its brain around the legitimacy of the sketch. 

    The Tweet has since received over 18,000 retweets and it's still circulating.

    The Twittersphere is lighting up with reactions to the e-fit, including one that compares the sketch with a Snapchat filter that elongates the mouth, which looks like the one in the sketch. 

    Enjoy more reactions here: 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Internet teases police department for sharing toothy grin sketch

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nassau County mom, kids located in Jacksonville

  • Headline Goes Here

    First Alert Weather: Tracking a cold front on the way

  • Headline Goes Here

    Children found safe after intense land search in Putnam County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Two dead following shooting after party on Easter Sunday