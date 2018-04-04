0 Internet teases police department for sharing toothy grin sketch

Believe it or not, this sketch is real.

A strange-looking image of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford, England, has been raising some eyebrows on social media.

On Wednesday, the Warwickshire Police tweeted out an e-fit of a man connected to the crime that happened in February.

We've issued an efit for of a suspect in a distraction burglary in Stratford in February. If you have any information please contact us. https://t.co/NipFniL1ed pic.twitter.com/oGiYfxIi2e — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) April 3, 2018

Police said the burglary occurred between 2 p.m. and 2:36 p.m. when two men "tricked their way" into a flat in Hertford Place.

One of the men distracted the resident while the other man searched the property. The victim realized she was being robbed and told them to leave. The men left with a quantity of cash, police reported.

Despite this information, the internet is trying to wrap its brain around the legitimacy of the sketch.

Is that a late April Fool? — Liz Sutton (@buffsutton) April 3, 2018

The Tweet has since received over 18,000 retweets and it's still circulating.

The Twittersphere is lighting up with reactions to the e-fit, including one that compares the sketch with a Snapchat filter that elongates the mouth, which looks like the one in the sketch.

He sent me a snap! pic.twitter.com/ECc3b39YTM — Laura (@_lauraslens_) April 4, 2018

Theres something quite distinctive about this suspect, But i cant put my finger on it — Macfearghais (@macfearghais1) April 4, 2018

Enjoy more reactions here:

Case is closed. I found your man in a pineapple under the sea. It was a real shocker. pic.twitter.com/dZ0lwJAw9K — emily 💫 (@pure_howell) April 3, 2018

Times must be hard after his Banana Splits days. pic.twitter.com/U0XeU4G774 — karl newsome (@karlsn74) April 3, 2018

This dude looks like Elmo when he imagined he had teeth😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i0mhUh6YoH — Derek Bradley (@DatDiggityDerek) April 4, 2018

