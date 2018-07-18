0 Jacksonville 6-year-old dies days after dog attack in Arlington neighborhood

A Jacksonville girl has died days after a dog attacked her at her Arlington home, according to the medical examiner.

Jaelah Smith, 6, was critically injured Sunday when police said a dog the family was watching while the owner was on vacation attacked her.

Message shared with me by the man who also shared this photo with me of who he says is fatal pitbull attack victim: Jaelah Smith, 6.

"I have no comments at the moment but I look forward to speaking with you guys and getting my princess story heard." @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/QfFpcBWDZ3 — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) July 18, 2018

Neighbor Timothy Hightower, who lives a few doors down, was there the day of the attack.

Hightower said he heard the little girl's mother crying out, desperate for help.

Medical Examiner confirms the 6 year old girl named in a pit bull attack is in their Duval County Facility- autopsy scheduled for later today and no official cause of death has been determined at this time. #anjaxbreaking — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) July 18, 2018

“She begged them, ‘Please somebody, call the police! Somebody help me!’ Everybody was kind of scared because the dog was still loose,” Hightower said.

“If I could give my life for her life, I’d do it,” Hightower said. “I really would.”

Since the attack Sunday on Herrick Drive in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not announced any arrests.

"We have not been advised of a change in the health status of the child. No arrests have been made at this time – it continues to be an active investigation," according to JSO's public information officer, Christian Hancock.

Action News Jax cameras were rolling as Animal Services removed a dog from the property over the weekend. We're working to confirm if it was the dog responsible for the attack.

Flowers and balloon left at home where a 6 year old girl was killed in a dog attack. pic.twitter.com/qarxernX7q — Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) July 18, 2018

Officers said more than one dog was in the house and, according to a police report, the girl's mother and 7- and 9-year-old brothers were there too.

Action News Jax asked the city what's next for the dog, and if the owner faces any charges or fines.

A representative said, "The dog remains under 10-day quarantine with Animal Care and Protective Services. The investigation is currently still active."

Hightower has his opinion of what should happen.

“Just put it down,” Hightower said, “because it’s going to do it again. It tasted blood. It’s going to do it again.”

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said the dog will likely be put down since the child died. However, Florida law requires notice and a hearing before that happens.

The animal's body will be studied to see if there was an "organic" reason for the attack.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating.

Timothy Hightower says what began as a normal Sunday took a disturbing turn when he heard a mother screaming for help. The 6-year old girl bitten by a dog in Arlington lives a few doors down from him. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/D6rFLIfHrH — Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) July 16, 2018

