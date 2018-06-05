0 Middleburg woman took car to body shop after hitting, killing woman on I-95, JSO says

A 35-year-old Middleburg woman has been arrested in connection of a 2017 hit-and-run on I-95 that killed a young mother.

Sherri Ward is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Jazmin Rodriguez, 25, was struck by a silver SUV at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2017 after her black Kia became disabled on I-95 southbound near Old St. Augustine Road.

Rodriguez was struck while outside of her car and was able to tell first responders that she was hit by a silver SUV, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The owner of a body shop was watching a news report about the crash that mentioned a silver SUV. The body shop owner believed that a car in his shop -- a silver 2009 Honda Pilot -- might be the vehicle involved, JSO said.

The body shop owner told police that the SUV was dropped off by Ward soon after the crash. Ward told him that she had hit a construction barrel, but the owner told JSO that the Honda had damage that was inconsistent with her story.

Black paint and markings -- the same color as the car driven by Rodriguez -- were found on the Honda Pilot, JSO said.

JSO said they obtained cell phone records that showed Ward was traveling southbound on I-95 near Old St. Augustine Road at the time of the crash. Ward told a friend that she had struck a guardrail, JSO said.

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 15, 2017): Troopers are searching for a driver who hit and killed a young mother on I-95 in Jacksonville.

Jazmin Rodriguez, 25, stopped her car in an emergency lane on I-95 north of Old St. Augustine Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a problem with one of her tires.

Troopers said she was outside of her car when someone, possibly driving a Honda Pilot, swerved into the emergency lane and hit her.

The driver didn't stop and drove off southbound on I-95.

Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 25-year-old Jazmin Rodriguez on I-95 in #Jacksonville https://t.co/4Pms4kS0iS pic.twitter.com/VLmVlg5QoJ — Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) January 15, 2017

Rodriguez, who family says had a 7-year-old son, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center. She died from her injuries.

Troopers said evidence found at the scene suggests the car that hit Rodriguez was a silver 2009-2011 Honda Pilot.

Rodriguez, mom to a 7 yo boy, got out of her car on I-95 to check her tires. A car -- possibly a gray Honda pilot -- fled after hitting her pic.twitter.com/epIUfj4e6p — Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) January 15, 2017

Rodriguez's cousin tells Action News Jax that Rodriguez loved her son more than anything. She was very close with her family and siblings.

She worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield, according to her Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the driver or car is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 904-695-4115 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

