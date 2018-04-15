  • Jacksonville American Legion destroyed after burglar sets it on fire, officials say

    An American Legion in Jacksonville is destroyed after officials say a someone burglarized the building and later set it on fire to cover the crime.

    The State Fire Marshal said someone broke into American Legion Post 9 on New Kings Road likely between 5 a.m.-7 a.m. Sunday  and stole money out of the post office. 

    Officials said the burglar set the building on fire in order to cover up the crime. The building's surveillance camera was destroyed in the fire.

    The building is a total loss, according to the Fire Marshall. 

    Post Commander Lena Heredia-Perez told Action News Jax she will be setting up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the contents lost in the fire. 

    Anyone who might've have seen something suspicious in that area is asked to contact the Jacksonville 
    Sheriff's Office at  904-630-0500. 

