0 Jacksonville-area pet adoptions: Northeast Florida animal shelters critically full

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

Officials with local animal shelters say they are critically full, and they are asking for the public's help in adopting animals in need of homes.

The Jacksonville Humane Society and Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services are offering free animal adoptions from Thursday through Sunday.

The JHS Adoption Center, located at 8464 Beach Boulevard, is open Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ACPS Adoption Center, located at 2020 Forest Street, is open Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cats, kittens, dogs and puppies are available for adoption, JHS said in a release. A $20 licensing fee may apply.

“This is the time of year when shelters get critically full, and we are asking our animal-loving community for their help. We’ve waived adoption fees through Sunday, so if you have been thinking about adopting, now is the time. Together we can save these animals' lives and find them loving homes,” Denise Deisler, executive director of JHS, said in a release.

JHS officials said people can also help by fostering animals at their home. To become a foster, email the JHS or ACPS Foster Office at foster@jaxhumane.org or ACPS at ACPSFosters@coj.net.

For more information on how to help and to view adoptable pets go to: www.jaxhumane.org, www.coj.net/pets or www.jaxadoptapet.org.

Clay County Animal Services also said on its Facebook page that their shelter is full. On Tuesday, the shelter's officials said it had 169 animals and had just filled its last medium/large kennel.

Clay County Animal Services has 169 animals currently at our facility. Our last medium/large kennel was just filled.



Clay County Animal Services has 169 animals currently at our facility. Our last medium/large kennel was just filled.

During the Mega Adoption Event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds, CCAS officials said it sent 40 dogs and cats to try and find forever homes. Over half of them came back to the shelter, CCAS officials said.

"Not only did 30 plus animals return but 42 animals came into the shelter in just Friday and Saturday; meaning after the areas largest adoption event of the year Clay County Animals Services is STILL critically FULL," CCAS officials wrote on its Facebook page on Sunday, June 10.

In addition, CCAS officials also said it is looking for foster homes, especially for its kittens.

Those who are missing their pets or are looking to foster or adopt animals are asked to come to the shelter, located at 3984 State Rd, 16 West, Green Cove Springs. The shelter is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more, or to view dogs and cats that are available for adoption, click here.

