Jacksonville-based Stein Mart donates $13,649 to Dreams Come True

Jacksonville-based Stein Mart presented Dreams Come True with a $13,649 donation Wednesday coinciding with the retailer’s May fundraising campaign last month.
As a new DCT fundraising initiative, the Delores Barr Weaver Fund at The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida will be matching the entire amount.
Dreams Come True is the First Coast’s locally based, wish granting organization dedicated to bringing hope and joy to First Coast children battling life-threatening illnesses.
“We’d like to thank our Jacksonville area customers and associates from our stores and corporate office for their support and making this a successful event,” said Hunt Hawkins, Stein Mart’s chief executive officer, “We look forward to continuing our partnership with DCT to benefit local children."
Hawkins presented DCT Executive Director Sheri Criswell with the check Wednesday in Stein Mart’s corporate office.
“We are so thankful to Stein Mart for hosting this campaign. We will be directing 100 percent of the funds towards our programs and services in conjunction with our Dreams Come True 5K on Sept. 29, 2018, at the Jacksonville Baseball Grounds,” Criswell said.
