Jacksonville Beach man dies after falling from ladder

Joe English worked as a tree trimmer for ‘Daddy and the Girls’ landscaping service. He fell from a ladder on Saturday while trimming trees at a Jacksonville Beach home.

Neighbors said English was well know and well liked. They’re having a hard time processing how this could happen in the neighborhood they described as quiet.

“I saw him go to the ambulance on a stretcher,” said John Wood, a Jacksonville Beach neighbor. “This family’s been doing it for a long time and a lot of neighbors use them and we certainly hate to see anybody get hurt.”

A fellow employee on scene told Action News Jax English may have been attacked by wasps.

“That would certainly be a dangerous situation if a wasp started coming after you,” said Wood.

Police worked the scene for hours after the tree trimming service employee fell to the driveway. Officers interviewed the home and business owners over the course of their investigation.

Some studies indicate these accidents may be on the decline. A tree care industry association analysis revealed a 22% dip in worker fatalities, and 16 percent fall in incidents in 2017.

“it’s a difficult job trimming these tall palm trees around the neighborhood,” said Wood.

Neighbors are praying for the family. As soon as we have more information on the status of the investigation, we’ll bring it to you.

