Jacksonville Beach PD searching for jewelry store robber, accused of stealing Tom Ford sunglasses

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for help in finding a man who robbed S. E. Joseph Jewelers located on 3rd Street of Jacksonville Beach.
The man took multiple pairs on Tom Ford sunglasses and a necklace, according to police.
Contact Detective D. Kling at (904) 270 - 1675 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) if you have any information.
