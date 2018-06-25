0 Jacksonville Beach Police hopes video helps solve man's murder

A young man is dead after a fight in Jacksonville Beach -- and police have released video they say shows a fight that led up to a shooting.

Jacksonville Beach Police say there was a fight on the sidewalk in front of The Pier Restaurant on 1st Street North early Sunday morning.

The victim then walked north along 1st Street, until several black male subjects drove up in a white four-door sedan-style vehicle. One of the suspects in that car shot the suspect, and the vehicle then fled west on 7th Avenue North.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but later died. He has been identified as 23-year-old Leon Bennett.

Police released a video that was posted on Instagram, which they say shows an “involved party” in their investigation of this shooting.

They’re asking for your help identifying the man in the middle of the street, who a woman is on top of in this video. Police say he appears to have light skin and to be bald, and is seen here wearing all black with white-soled shoes.

We now know that victim’s name Is Leon Bennett. His mother says he is a father of two. Bennett was with his girlfriend when someone in a white 4 door sedan shot him. Hear what else police are on the lookout for on ⁦@ActionNewsJax⁩ pic.twitter.com/VAELaPAETF — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) June 24, 2018

