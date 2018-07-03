Jacksonville Beach police issue warrants for suspect in shooting death of father

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced Tuesday evening that it has issued warrants for Shaquille Walker and Jose Emmanuel Lebron in the shooting death of Leon Bennett.
Bennett was shot and killed on June 24 after police say he got into a fight with a group of people near the Pier Cantina in Jacksonville Beach.
Police said Tuesday that Walker is wanted for carrying a concealed firearm and tampering with evidence and that Lebron is wanted for tampering with evidence
Officers are asking anyone who knows their whereabouts to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.
