Jacksonville Beach police: Man arrested for manufacturing meth

A man was arrested Sunday night after Jacksonville Beach police say they found him with meth-making materials in a wooded lot.
Mark Anthony Ingle, 38, was arrested for the manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia for the manufacture and/or delivery of drugs, according to a release from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.
Related Headlines
Police responded just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the lot in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue North. They were called about several homeless people living on the property, the release detailed. Officers found two tents, as well as Ingle and a female witness, the release detailed.
Ingle and the female were moved from the area as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Narcotics Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement Team and the Jacksonville Beach Fire and Rescue Department moved in to decontaminate it. After several hours of cleanup, the scene was cleared and deemed safe.
The investigation is ongoing, JBPD said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}