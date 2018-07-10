0 Jacksonville Beach police seek occupants of 2 cars seen in area of shooting

Jacksonville Beach police want to talk to the occupants of two cars that were parked near the pier around the time a person was shot on July 2.

Police said the shooting victim is recovering but has been unable to provide much detail about the incident.

Officers were flagged down by the Best Western hotel at approximately 4 a.m.

They found a man who had been shot in the back with what appeared to be a small caliber bullet.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage of two vehicles in the pier parking lot around the approximate time the man was shot.

They are trying to locate the occupants of the vehicles to see if they witnessed any suspicious activity or heard any disturbances that took place between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m.

Police said the colors of the vehicles could be distorted because of the lighting in the area.

Anyone who was inside the cars or knows who was is asked to contact Detective Cpl. D. Watts at 904-247-634.

#Jacksonville Beach police want to talk to the occupants of these two cars. They were parked near the Pier around the time a person was shot on July 2. pic.twitter.com/OGqCJNNX9Q — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) July 10, 2018

#ANJaxBreaking: Police tell me they're investigating a person shot early this morning at Jax Beach. A viewer sent @ActionNewsJax these pictures of investigators on the beach. @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/mAH69KQfBS — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) July 2, 2018

#ANJaxBreaking: Police tell me they're investigating a person shot early this morning at Jax Beach. A viewer sent @ActionNewsJax these pictures of investigators on the beach. @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/mAH69KQfBS — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) July 2, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.