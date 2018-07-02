0 Jacksonville Beach shooting: Person shot overnight, police say

Police say someone was shot near the Jacksonville Beach Pier early Monday morning.

Police tell Action News Jax that officers were flagged down by the Best Western hotel at approximately 4 a.m.

They found a man who had been shot in the back with what appeared to be a small caliber bullet.

Police say he was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Witnesses told Jacksonville Beach police that a man and woman were seen fleeing the area around the time officers found him.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen any disturbances near the pier around the time of the shooting to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-2701661.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about this developing story. Watch CBS47 at 5 and follow @BethANjax for the latest details.

Monday's shooting comes nine days after a man was shot and killed near Casa Marina at Jacksonville Beach.

Police are searching for persons of interest in the death of 23-year-old Leon Bennett.

Police said he was shot after he got into a fight near the Pier Cantina.

Jacksonville Beach Police said a white four-door vehicle approached Bennett and an unknown occupant of the car shot Bennett on the sidewalk.

Officers are searching for information about the car, which fled after the shooting.

