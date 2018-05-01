  • Jacksonville Beach thief returns stolen Star Wars painting, says he was drunk

    An admitted art thief apologized for stealing a painting from a Jacksonville Beach brewery. 

    The unnamed person stole artwork from The Green Room last month. The painting was created by noted local artist Mobarick Abdullah III.

    On Tuesday, the business posted a message saying the painting had been returned -- with a note of apology: 

    "Taking something that doesn't belong to you is always wrong," the thief said. "I made a stupid, childish decision that was induced by alcohol and my love for Star Wars." 

    "Our post was shared enough to reunite our artwork with us! Mo couldn't be happier," The Green Room said. 

