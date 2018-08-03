  • Jacksonville blood bank in emergency need of donations

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    A Jacksonville blood bank is experiencing an emergency need for all blood types, especially type O negative.

    Lifesouth is the sole blood provider for seven Jacksonville medical centers, including Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

    Karen Patterson said donors between 18 and 26 years old are big contributors to Jacksonville’s blood supply.

    With many college students out of town for the summer, she said levels are critically low.

    Bill Conroy first donated blood nearly 50 years ago when he was in the Army.

    “They told us they were looking for donors and they said if we donated we could have the rest of the day off,” he said.

    He told Action News Jax on Friday that it wasn’t until later that he realized the payoff was so much greater.

    “A fireman made the comment about blood donors being greater heroes than them, and saving more lives,” Conroy said.

    Lifesouth is offering free movie tickets and hosting extra blood drives through the weekend to encourage people to donate.

    Locations:
    • Friday, August 3: Caremax Pharmacy - Normandy, located at 5547 Normandy Boulevard, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.   
    • Saturday, August 4: Camri Green Apartments, located at 3820 Losco Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.   
    • Sunday, August 5: Walmart, located at 9550 Baymeadows Road, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Its two donor centers in Jacksonville are open Monday through Friday.

    Conroy said he has a message to anyone who may be reluctant to donate.

    “God forbid one of your kid needs blood and it’s not there on the shelf,” he said. 

