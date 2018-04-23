0 Jacksonville boutique hosts princess parties for young girls battling chronic illnesses

This weekend, a local salon and children's boutique held princess parties for little girls with chronic illnesses.

2 Sisters Boutique and Spa hosted girls being helped by the Child Cancer Fund and they also pampered girls being helped by the Dreams Come True Foundation.

It was a fun time for the girls who have gone through so much. Action News Jax was there on Sunday as children like Angelika got their nails painted.

At 8 years old, Angelika has battled cancer.

For her mother, a day like Sunday is a welcome distraction from the effects of chemotherapy her little girl still suffers.

“Smiles and giggles and ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs,’ oh and her with the little pink champagne glass, she’s loving it,” Aleksandra Sedyuk said.

Carolane Durbin's daughter is facing a similar battle

“She had a brain tumor, she found it in November and she had surgery in February to remove it,” Durbin said.

Sherrina Freeman, owner of 2 sisters Boutique and Spa, partnered up with the Child Cancer Fund and the Dreams Come True Foundation this weekend to give these girls the royal treatment.

“Come be kids, just get pampered. I know it’s kind of tough going through chemo and different treatments and everything,” Freeman said.

It's a kind gesture that means so much to these young girls

“The goal is for the girls to leave feeling like princesses, feeling just uplifted,” Freeman said.

Through the nail polish, facials, and those pink bubbly drinks, it's safe to say that goal was achieved.

