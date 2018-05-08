  • Jacksonville boy might not walk again after being shot

    Updated:

    REPORTDetective driving rape victim home takes her to hotel, rapes her again

    NASSAU COUNTY: Mother, kids die in wreck caused by gator on I-95

    A 10-year-old boy is slowly recovering while Jacksonville police continue to search for the person who shot him.

    Elijah Williams, 10, is still hospitalized at UF Health days after he was hit by a stray bullet while playing video games inside his room.

    On Friday night, police said someone opened fire on Jessica Lane. The report lists no suspect description.

    Action News Jax spoke with the boy’s aunt outside of UF Health Tuesday.

    Eddrina Walker said the boy is in good spirits, but has a long road to recovery after undergoing two major surgeries.

    “His legs are not functioning properly to the ability they were before. He's had to have a bone removed out of his spine,” Walker said.

    She said her nephew is a fighter.

    “he's dealing with it as best as possible,” Walker said. “He's trying to process and cope.”

    With no arrests in the case, Walker is begging for people to speak up.

    “Just imagine if it was your loved one. You would want somebody to come forth,” Walker said.

    The family said medical bills are starting to add up. If you would like to help, you can click here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville boy might not walk again after being shot

  • Headline Goes Here

    Veterans Choice Program doesn't help vets struggling with old ER bills

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Human error' at school district will cause hundreds of Jacksonville…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Infection causing strange behavior in children often misdiagnosed as…

  • Headline Goes Here

    First Alert Weather: Temperatures heating up by the end of the week