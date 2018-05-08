0 Jacksonville boy might not walk again after being shot

REPORT: Detective driving rape victim home takes her to hotel, rapes her again

NASSAU COUNTY: Mother, kids die in wreck caused by gator on I-95

A 10-year-old boy is slowly recovering while Jacksonville police continue to search for the person who shot him.

Elijah Williams, 10, is still hospitalized at UF Health days after he was hit by a stray bullet while playing video games inside his room.

On Friday night, police said someone opened fire on Jessica Lane. The report lists no suspect description.

Action News Jax spoke with the boy’s aunt outside of UF Health Tuesday.

You can see the bullet hole in the window. The boy said he was playing the video game when he heard a loud pop and realized he had been shot in the stomach. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/nHd5ROAPWL — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 8, 2018

Eddrina Walker said the boy is in good spirits, but has a long road to recovery after undergoing two major surgeries.

“His legs are not functioning properly to the ability they were before. He's had to have a bone removed out of his spine,” Walker said.

She said her nephew is a fighter.

“he's dealing with it as best as possible,” Walker said. “He's trying to process and cope.”

With no arrests in the case, Walker is begging for people to speak up.

“Just imagine if it was your loved one. You would want somebody to come forth,” Walker said.

The family said medical bills are starting to add up. If you would like to help, you can click here.

I spoke with the boy's aunt outside of UF Health. She says Elijah is in good spirits, but keeps questioning why this happened to him. She says the senseless violence has to stop. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/zUG7iIZtZa — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 8, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.