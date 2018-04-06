  • Jacksonville building evacuated following report of bomb threat

    By: Danae Leake , Action News Jax

    A building located in downtown Jacksonville has been evacuated due to a report of a bomb threat on Friday.

    The Howard Administration building on Prudential Drive was evacuated this afternoon after it received the phone-in threat. 

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office swept through the building as a precaution.

    According to an official with Baptist Medical Center, there's no reason to believe the threat is credible. 

    

