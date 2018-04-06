Jacksonville building evacuated following report of bomb threat

A building located in downtown Jacksonville has been evacuated due to a report of a bomb threat on Friday.
The Howard Administration building on Prudential Drive was evacuated this afternoon after it received the phone-in threat.
Related Headlines
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office swept through the building as a precaution.
According to an official with Baptist Medical Center, there's no reason to believe the threat is credible.
Breaking:Howard Building medical offices evacuated after phoned in threat. Nearby hospitals not impacted. @ActionNewsJax— Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) April 6, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}