  • Jacksonville employee says city cited business for flying military flags

    A man who works for a Jacksonville business shared a video after he says the city cited the business for flying military flags. 

    The man, who calls himself Shaun, posted the video of himself at Jaguar Power Sports Monday and said the city of Jacksonville cited the business for flying the military flags atop the building, which is located on Blanding Boulevard. 

    Shaun is the business's finance manager, according to its website. He said the business received a citation for each flag. 

    In the video, he said he hopes that the video will go viral.

     

