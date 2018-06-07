0 Jacksonville businesses already feeling impact of U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum

Mexico is fighting back against the president’s trade policies – by announcing $3 billion in tariffs on U.S. exports like pork, apples, potatoes bourbon and cheese.

It’s a response to the new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

The tariffs are not even in force yet, but some local businesses say they are already feeling the impact.

You could be paying more for a cool one. But the problem’s not the beer. It’s the can.

“If prices go up on that, it’s going to be a trickledown effect to customers,” said Philip Maple, co-owner at Wicked Barley.

Maple said he’s trying to expand his brewery, and is going to need more steel tanks.

“Our suppliers are just telling us that just be aware that you might see some price increases here before the end of the year,” said Maple.

Maple said a steel tank costs around $20,000. And it could jump $5,000 to $10,000 more per tank.

“It definitely does have us worried,” said Maple.

“We will lose business, we will lose sales,” said Rochelle Stoddard, president and owner of Berman Brothers Inc., a local facility that supplies steel materials used for home construction and other small business needs. She said some of her customers are already telling her they can’t afford the material.

“It’s really unfair, it’s a shame,” she said.

Stoddard said the costs even went up before the tariffs were imposed.

“The American mills are already gouging the domestic consumer before they are even impacted in any way,” Stoddard said.

