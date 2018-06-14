Jacksonville City Council members accused of fraud appear in court for status hearing

The two Jacksonville City Council members accused of fraud and money laundering were at the federal courthouse for a status hearing Thursday.
A judge granted Katrina Brown additional time to develop a financial plan to retain the services of attorney Curtis Fallgatter.
Attorney Curtis Fallgatter represented Katrina Brown in court. The judge granted more time for her to develop a financial plan to retain Fallgatter as counsel. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/iUg0bMBx2W— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 14, 2018
Reggie Brown will be represented by court appointed counsel, though the attorney has not yet been named.
According to Judge Jams Klindt, the 56-year-old’s "financial condition" qualifies him for court appointed counsel.
In a finance affidavit discussed during the hearing, Reggie Brown disclosed his only income as $500 a month from the Army Reserve.
Judge says according to Reggie Brown's financial affidavit his only monthly income is $500 from the Army Reserve. Brown's court appointed attorney has not been named. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/qWHaPjKR1A— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 14, 2018
In the document, Reggie Brown listed his home, three vehicles and $2,000 as his only assets.
The District 10 councilman dodged questions about his finances, resignation from city council and senate campaign as he left the courthouse Thursday.
Both council members are due in court again June 21. A judge said they could hold an arraignment at that time.
