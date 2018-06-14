  • Jacksonville City Council members accused of fraud appear in court for status hearing

    By: Beth Rousseau , Action News Jax

    The two Jacksonville City Council members accused of fraud and money laundering were at the federal courthouse for a status hearing Thursday.

    A judge granted Katrina Brown additional time to develop a financial plan to retain the services of attorney Curtis Fallgatter.

    Reggie Brown will be represented by court appointed counsel, though the attorney has not yet been named.

    According to Judge Jams Klindt, the 56-year-old’s "financial condition" qualifies him for court appointed counsel.

    In a finance affidavit discussed during the hearing, Reggie Brown disclosed his only income as $500 a month from the Army Reserve.

    In the document, Reggie Brown listed his home, three vehicles and $2,000 as his only assets.

    The District 10 councilman dodged questions about his finances, resignation from city council and senate campaign as he left the courthouse Thursday.

    Both council members are due in court again June 21. A judge said they could hold an arraignment at that time. 

