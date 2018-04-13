0 Jacksonville company accepting nominations for free roofs

Just weeks away from hurricane season, many homeowners are still struggling to get their roofs fixed.

“Ours is looking to be about $12,000,” said Jennifer May, who lives in Jacksonville’s Sans Souci neighborhood.

May never expected that her roof would still be covered in a tarp seven months after Hurricane Irma.

“With the high number of people who looked like they probably were going to be needing hurricane repairs, we expected two or three months, maybe,” May said.

Getting a new roof can be a hassle, not to mention expensive.

That’s where Reliant Roofing’s Every Shingle Heart initiative comes in.

For the second year, the Jacksonville company is offering brand new roofs -- for free -- to three local families in need.

“Especially coming into the hurricane season, we really want to make sure that those that are desperately in need of some help, we’re there to offer it,” said Reliant Roofing CEO Sean Shapiro.

Reliant Roofing is taking nominations through the end of July.

The company will choose three families in August and install the roofs by the end of the year.

If you’d like to nominate a friend, family member or yourself for a free roof, you can find the online nomination form here.



