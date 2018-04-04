Jacksonville Democrat accused of 'colored people' comment resigns, reports say

A Duval County Democratic committeeman accused of making racist remarks resigned from office Wednesday, according to media outlets.
John Parker, the Duval County Democratic state committeeman, sent his resignation letter to the chairs of the national, state and county Democratic Parties, according to Florida Politics.
"It is with deep regret that I offer my resignation, effective immediately, as the State Committeeman of the Duval County Democratic Party and as a member of the Democratic National Committee," Parker said in his statement.
Duval County State Commiteeman and DNC member John Parker has resigned over a racially insensitive comment. Here is his resignation letter, more info soon. pic.twitter.com/ZIG7u8nsdL— Stephanie Brown (@SBrownReports) April 4, 2018
Officials with the Black Caucus of the Duval County Democratic Party said March 30 that they were filing a complaint against Parker following reports of him using the phrase "colored people" after a Democratic Party meeting held in Jacksonville on Jan. 22.
#BREAKING: Florida Democratic Party Committee member John Parker resigns amid backlash over racist comments #ANJaxBreaking #FLDems #DuvalDems pic.twitter.com/e0LA2ukMhu— Brandon Williams (@BrandonANjax) April 4, 2018
Parker has since apologized for the comment and said he meant to say "people of color" instead of "colored people," and told party officials he would announce his resignation on his Facebook page, according to POLITICO.com. The media outlet reported Parker initially denied the claims.
In addition to local complaints, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham had asked Parker to quit and then publicly called on him to resign, POLITICO reports.
