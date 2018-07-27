STORY: Doctor accused of recording women in bathroom admitted he destroyed phone, coworker says
A Jacksonville doctor is accused of raping a teenage boy early Thursday morning, according to a report from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
The incident allegedly happened at a Volusia County home in DeBary, Florida.
Deputies arrived at the home around 1:45 a.m., after a witness found 30-year old Alexander Ralys in bed with the 15-year old victim, the police report stated.
The witness told detectives that Ralys was on top of the victim and neither were clothed from the waist down.
Ralys was removed from the home immediately when the witness walked in on the incident and was still outside the home when authorities arrived, according to the report.
The teen victim told detectives Ralys sexually battered him, and that this wasn’t his first incident with Ralys.
Ralys was charged with sexual battery and is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.
Action News Jax has learned Ralys was in his first year of residency at Orange Park Medical Center. The hospital said he has been suspended.
The person who called 911 told dispatchers that Ralys was a friend and was staying the night at the home after a night of drinking.
