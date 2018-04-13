0 Jacksonville doctors team up to help restore clinic in Puerto Rico

Jacksonville doctors are raising money to rebuild a clinic in Puerto Rico that suffered significant damage during Hurricane Maria.

The doctors have traveled back and forth from Jacksonville to Puerto Rico dozens of times since the hurricane, taking supplies and lending a hand.

Dr. Ismael Rodriguez, an internal medicine physician at the Orange Park Medical Center, has traveled to the island around 10 times since the hurricane.

As the president of the Puerto Rican Physicians Association of North Florida, he and a group of other doctors have made it their mission to help the island recover.

“The medical school of Puerto Rico, they still have some issues with some of the clinics. They lost the roof, they still [don’t have] enough materials [and] supplies,” Rodriguez said.

It’s been almost seven months since Hurricane Maria left widespread devastation.

Rodriguez and his team are now raising money to bring back a crucial service in a town within the island’s capital of San Juan.

“Raising money for a clinic in a sector of San Juan. It’s called La Perla, it was made famous by ‘Despacito’ and [Luis Fonsi] is the one who is behind this,” said Rodriguez. “The clinic had significant damage because of the hurricane so they’re trying to open up the clinic again.”

Rodriguez hopes the money will go a long way to helping his beloved island, a place he said is struggling but its people are not giving up.

The fundraiser gala will be held at the Deerwood Country Club Saturday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. There’s no cost to attend.

