0 Jacksonville family saves struggling woman from St. Johns River

A local family saved a woman who was struggling in the St. Johns River Saturday morning.

Much of the rescue near the Dames Point Bridge was captured on video from the Presson family’s boat.

Jason Presson said his family saw marine rescue units in the area, but at first, they didn’t think anything of it.

“Then we got about a quarter-mile down, next thing I know, I heard my dad scream, ‘Oh my God, that’s a girl!'” Presson said.

Knowing seconds were precious, the Presson family sped toward her.

“I heard her say, ‘Help!'” Presson said. “As we got closer to her, I saw her go under. I threw her a safety buoy. She didn’t reach for it, of course, because at that point, I guarantee you she was tired.”

Presson jumped in, treading water to hold them both afloat. He said he couldn’t bring the woman onboard, fearing that process could injure her worse, so he held her in the water until Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrived to bring the woman in.

Presson may very well have saved a life Saturday, but he doesn’t think of himself as a hero.

“The real heroes are like JFRD, the Coast Guard, [the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office] -- the first responders and the nurses that are fighting to keep her alive. Those are the heroes,” Presson said.

Presson said the woman’s family reached out to him, thankful, and they’re keeping him updated on her condition.

He said right now, it looks good for her, but he set up an online fundraiser for the family. Click here to learn more.

