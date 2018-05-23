  • Disabled Nassau County woman escapes fire

    When Gloria Mathis saw what was left of her Callahan mobile home after a fire on Wednesday, she felt grateful.

    Mathis told Action News Jax her disabled daughter lived alone in the trailer.

    She received a call about the fire on Sunshine Drive around 6:45 a.m.

    The mother described, “I fell apart. I began to pray and on the way here, God gave me peace that everything is going to work out.”

    Nassau County Fire Department called JFRD resources to help contain the fire.

    Mathis explained a lit fire near the bed sparked the flames.

    “Some of the wax fell on the bed, and she went to get some water, and the fire was underneath the bed,” shared Mathis.”

    Until recently, her daughter was wheelchair bound and still struggles to walk.

    She escaped with only a burn on her hand.

    Mathis said the trailer is uninsured and a total loss.

    The State Fire Marshal is determining the official cause of the fire.

