  • Jacksonville firefighters respond to house fire caused by apparent lightning strike in Mandarin

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded Thursday night to a house fire in Mandarin that was apparently caused by a lightning strike.

    JFRD said a small amount of fire was found in the attic of the home in the 6100 block of Eddystone Trail.

    The fire was quickly extinguished, but there is now a hole in the roof, JFRD said.

