Jacksonville firefighters respond to house fire caused by apparent lightning strike in Mandarin

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded Thursday night to a house fire in Mandarin that was apparently caused by a lightning strike.
JFRD said a small amount of fire was found in the attic of the home in the 6100 block of Eddystone Trail.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but there is now a hole in the roof, JFRD said.
Crews have responded to what appears to be a lightning strike in the 6100 block of Eddystone Trail....after full search, just a small amount of fire was found in the attic and was quickly put out....but there is also now a hole in the roof— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) June 14, 2018
