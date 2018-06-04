Jacksonville firefighters responding to house fire in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a house fire in Mandarin.
JFRD said in a tweet that heavy fire was showing from the home in the 5500 block of Blue Pacific Drive.
Crews are responding to the 5500 block of Blue Pacific Dr to a residential structure fire....R42 is on scene advising heavy fire showing— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) June 4, 2018
JFRD said the structure was deemed all clear after a search.
