  • Jacksonville firefighters responding to house fire in Mandarin

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a house fire in Mandarin.

    JFRD said in a tweet that heavy fire was showing from the home in the 5500 block of Blue Pacific Drive.

    JFRD said the structure was deemed all clear after a search.

    Action News Jax has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch FOX30 Action News Jax at 10 for updates.

