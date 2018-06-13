0 Jacksonville Fourth of July fireworks 2018: Where, when you can see shows across the area

The Fourth of July is just around the corner and there are plenty of places in the Jacksonville area, Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia to watch fireworks displays.

Here are the times and places where you can watch fireworks across the area:

Northeast Florida

Clay County

Keystone Heights

Keystone Heights will hold its Our Country Day celebration with a parade, food vendors and fireworks on Wednesday, July 4. Fireworks will take place at Keystone Beach at 9:30 p.m.

Entry into the beach park will require each spectator to have an armband, no exceptions. Armbands will cost $1 each. Armbands will be available to the first 4,000 buyers, the absolute limit to entries to the beach park, so get yours early. For a full schedule of events and more information, click here.

Orange Park

Join the Town of Orange Park and Moosehaven on Wednesday, July 4 to celebrate the American Pride 4th of July. This event will include food trucks, local performers and a spectacular firework display over the St. Johns River. Gates open at 5 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:20 p.m. For more information, visit the Town of Orange Park's website or Moosehaven's website.

Duval County

Downtown Jacksonville

Join the City of Jacksonville to celebrate the nation's independence with the annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration. The spectacular fireworks display over the downtown riverfront and will begin at 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4.

The fireworks will be launched from a barge on the St. Johns River between the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront and DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront hotels and high above the St. Johns River from the Acosta Bridge. For more information on parking, road closures and viewing areas, click here.

Jacksonville Beach

Bring the entire family and spend the evening celebrating America's birthday with fireworks from the Jacksonville Beach Pier Wednesday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

The pier parking lot will be closed for parking and there will be security to monitor the area. Bring blankets, snacks and enjoy the fireworks.

Nassau County

Fernandina Beach

There will be an array of activities in downtown Fernandina Beach on Wednesday, July 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be live music, a patriotic pet contest and a fireworks display, which starts at 9 p.m. For more information on the patriotic celebrations, visit the Amelia Island website.

St. Johns County

St. Augustine

"Fireworks Over The Matanzas," a 20-minute aerial display of pyrotechnics high over Matanzas Bay, begins at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4. The fireworks, which can be seen over the bayfront between the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Bridge of Lions, are set to a soundtrack of patriotic music.



Festivities will begin at 6 p.m., including a performance by The All-Star Orchestra. Road closures will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information about road closures, where to park and shuttles from Anastasia Island, click here.

World Golf Village

World Golf Village will celebrate Independence Day with its annual community fireworks on Tuesday, July 3. The stunning fireworks display will take place over the lake in the heart of World Golf Village at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tickets are not required to view the fireworks. The Museum Café will be open until 9 p.m. Additional food and beverage will be on sale throughout the grounds. Parking costs $10 per vehicle. For tickets to the Movie & Fireworks package, visit www.worldgolfimax.com.

Southeast Georgia

Glynn County

Brunswick

A free fireworks show will be held at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in the heart of Historic Downtown Brunswick. The fireworks over the waters of the East River and Oglethorpe Bay start Wednesday, July 4 at about 9 p.m. and last 30 minutes. For more information about the festivities, which begin at 7 p.m. and include free games and free watermelon, click here.

Jekyll Island

Jekyll Island will host a full week of family-friendly events to celebrate Independence Day. Events include a spectacular oceanfront firework show, live music, bounce houses, an old-fashioned parade and a Swim-In Movie at Summer Waves Water Park.

Oceanfront fireworks will take place Tuesday, July 3 at approximately 9 p.m. Arrive early to claim your spot on the miles of wide beach on Jekyll. Fireworks are best viewed from between the Holiday Inn Resort and south to the Days Inn on the island’s oceanfront side.

St. Simons Island

A fireworks display will take place Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Pier as part of the the St. Simons Island Annual Sunshine Festival. For more information on the Sunshine Festival and the fireworks, visit goldenisles.com.

