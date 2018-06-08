Jacksonville hair stylist recovering after being shot: 'I just kept it moving'

A local hair stylist shot in the back and the stomach is home from the hospital.
Lonnie Lamar celebrated his 47th birthday Thursday.
Related Headlines
He told Action News Jax he feels blessed to be alive after he was shot on May 30.
Police believe the suspect was trying to rob Lamar when he was hurt.
"After I realized I got shot, I got up and came to the door. Once I put my hand on the door, the suspect shot me again, this time in the back. I just kept it moving, The Holy Spirit said 'Keep it moving, don't stop,'" he said.
The shooter hasn't been caught.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}