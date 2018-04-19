0 Jacksonville Jaguars reveal new uniforms in 'State of the Franchise'

12:20 p.m.: The Jaguars unveiled new uniforms, which include teal pants for the first time ever. The team also unveiled new all-black helmets | CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS OF THE NEW UNIFORMS

12:15 p.m.: The stadium's naming rights have been transferred, as EverBank Field will become TIAA Bank Field.

Uniform announcement coming soon... TIAA transfer of naming rights happening right now. #Jaguars #ASJax @ActionNewsJax @ActionSportsJax TIAA Bank Stadium — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) April 19, 2018

What will TIAA Bank Field look like this upcoming NFL season?



The name change brings new signage and an inspiring community partnership with @EverBank and the @Jaguars. — EverBank Field (@EverBankField) April 19, 2018

12:12 p.m.: The Jaguars announced their plans to partner with Cordish Companies to "create a world class district that will transform downtown Jacksonville."

We’re teaming up with @cordishco to create a world class district that will transform downtown Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/UjTDPFiYMi — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 19, 2018

Lot J and downtown building and collaboration with Cordish Companies is a $2 Billion deal. #Jaguars #ASJax @ActionNewsJax — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) April 19, 2018

11:57 a.m.: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kid Rock and Jason Aldean will play at EverBank Field on Sept. 2 as part of the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.

11:55 a.m. The Jaguars and Grunt Style announced a landmark expansion of their existing partnership and the creation of Camp Grunt Style, a comprehensive military-inspired rebranding of the north deck at EverBank Field.

As is tradition, all visitors at EverBank Field, regardless of seat location, are invited to visit Camp Grunt Style on game day.

Camp Grunt Style will open to the public in August when the Jaguars open their 2018 preseason slate against New Orleans.

11:41 a.m. The Jaguars said they will add a dog park to the stadium | CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS

Pet Paradise will partner with the Jaguars to bring the park to EverBank Field. The stadium will also add a third swimming pool.

Concession prices will also be lower.

11:37 a.m. The Jaguars will play the Bills, Dolphins, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Colts, Texans and Titans on the road. The Eagles are a neutral site (London). Home games are Steelers, Patriots, Redskins, Colts, Texans and Titans. The exact dates will be announced at 8 p.m.

Now dogs can cheer on their cats at the game!



We’re excited to announce our partnership with @pparadiseresort to bring dog daycare to the South Fan Deck. pic.twitter.com/zN420xPigH — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 19, 2018

The Jaguars have some updates on the north deck of the stadium. Tarps of course are off for good. New pricing in concessions and new seating in south end zone. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) April 19, 2018

11:36 a.m. The Jaguars said they have already sold 7,500 new season tickets. They said this is the highest growth since the 2004 season.

11:33 a.m. The Jaguars said their ticket prices have gone from most expensive (1995) to 26th most expensive (2017).

11:22 a.m. The Jaguars note how important the annual game in London continues to be. The game will be Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Wembley Stadium vs. the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.





"A number of teams are not afraid to play multiple games" in London, Lamping says.

#Jaguars TV ratings up and above NFL average, but team still below several smaller market teams- #Packers, #Bills, etc. @ActionNewsJax is official station. pic.twitter.com/hDd2GjFxCv — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) April 19, 2018

11:13 a.m. Jaguars President Mark Lamping notes that despite Jacksonville's growth, the Jaguars still compete in one of the smallest markets. He also says that the market is unique because half of Floridians were not born here.

Lamping says the team's website and social media channels are growing much faster than the NFL average, but remain small in sheer numbers vs. other NFL teams.

11:10 a.m. Jaguars President Mark Lamping now speaking. "That's a little different opening than we've had the last five years," he said.

11:09 a.m. Coughlin said Jacksonville "has to prove to the world" how good the Jaguars can be.

11:06 am Owner Shad Khan is at the podium. After some brief remarks, he turns the podium over to Executive Vice President Tom Coughlin.

"As of April 16, 2018, it's a new year and a new season," Coughlin said.

11 a.m. The announcement is now LIVE on CBS47 and FOX30.

10 a.m. The Jaguars just announced that the Jaguars will play the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in London in Wembley Stadium on Oct. 28. The game will be at 9:30 a.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to reveal a significant uniform design change during their annual "State of the Franchise" discussion at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Thursday also marks the release of the 2018 NFL schedule. The schedule will be made official at 8 p.m., but there are many clues to how the schedule will take shape for Jacksonville.

On the Jaguars website, the 2018 home opponents are listed as:

Patriots (2017 opponent in NFL Playoffs)

Steelers (2017 opponent in NFL Playoffs)

Redskins

Jets

Titans (AFC South division rival)

Texans (AFC South division rival)

Colts (AFC South division rival)

The uniforms might have already been revealed. A Twitter user uploaded two images of a Jaguars graphic at the airport on Wednesday:

There are nine rematches from the 2017 postseason in the 2018 regular-season schedule, including both Conference Championship games, New England at Jacksonville and Minnesota at Philadelphia. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2018

