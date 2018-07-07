Jacksonville Jaguars and TIAA Bank Field job fair

The Jacksonville Jaguars and its stadium partners will host a job fair Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field, according to an official Jacksonville Jaguars release.
The job fair will be held at at US Assure Club East with free parking in lots C and D.
The event runners hope to fill more than 1,000 part-time positions for all 2018 home games and other events.
Available positions include food service, bartenders, cooks, prep staff, servers, bar backs, dishwashers, cashiers, merchandise supervisors, sales associates, security, ushers, ticket takers, escalator operators, housekeeping and parking attendants.
Professional attire, a smile and a pen are recommended, the press release stated.
