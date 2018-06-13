  • Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to give away Ronnie Van Zant bobbleheads

    The family of Ronnie Van Zant will be on hand Saturday at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game against the Jackson Generals.

    The team will give away Van Zant bobbleheads to the first 2,000 fans.

    Van Zant's daughter will throw out the first pitch.

    Lynyrd Skynyrd is arguably the most famous musical act to originate from Jacksonville.

    Ronnie Van Zant, who died in 1977, is buried in Jacksonville. The home where he grew up is being restored as a historical site.

