PHOTOS: Jacksonville home of Lynyrd Skynyrd becomes part of history
The family of Ronnie Van Zant will be on hand Saturday at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game against the Jackson Generals.
Related Headlines
The team will give away Van Zant bobbleheads to the first 2,000 fans.
Van Zant's daughter will throw out the first pitch.
Lynyrd Skynyrd is arguably the most famous musical act to originate from Jacksonville.
Ronnie Van Zant, who died in 1977, is buried in Jacksonville. The home where he grew up is being restored as a historical site.
Saturday the first 2,000 fans get a Ronnie Van Zant bobblehead AND we've got postgame F*I*R*E*W*O*R*KS both courtesy of @121Financial & @priproductions— Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) June 13, 2018
TIX: https://t.co/rC7gjF1lQj pic.twitter.com/tl0WwtpdHO
Saturday the first 2,000 fans get a Ronnie Van Zant bobblehead AND we've got postgame F*I*R*E*W*O*R*KS both courtesy of @121Financial & @priproductions— Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) June 13, 2018
TIX: https://t.co/rC7gjFiWHR pic.twitter.com/pbGjD0tDic
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}