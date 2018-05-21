0 Jacksonville man, 21, killed in possible shootout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

The family of Darious Anderson wants answers after they said someone shot him in a yard on Fredricksburg Avenue on Saturday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the 21-year-old was killed in a possible shootout between two unknown groups of people.

JSO said several vehicles and houses were hit, but no injuries were reported.

Action News Jax reporter Varisa Lall Dass spent hours at the scene talking to neighbors, who said Anderson was shot at a friend’s house.

We’ve been here for an hour. We know JSO says there was a possible shootout between two groups of people. One group took a man to UF health where medics pronounced him dead. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/IslMJlxxzO — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) May 20, 2018

In the yard where Anderson lost his life, spray-painted numbers denote the spots where pieces of evidence were found. The numbers are just feet away from a tricycle. Three children live in the home.

“This won’t go unsolved or unresolved. We will find out what happened,” said Anderson’s aunt, who didn’t want us to give her name.

Family members said Anderson died at UF Health Jacksonville early Sunday morning. JSO said the car that brought Anderson to the hospital had several bullet holes in it.

Neighbors said the shooting sounded like machine gun fire.

The gunfire caused the Ribault High School graduate to lose his life and JSO to question three of his friends.

A woman approached me and said the man who died is her nephew. I spoke to another man who says it is his brother. They texted me this picture. They say the deceased person is 21yo Ribault High School graduate and Toyota employee Darious Anderson. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/yI06XY9cgk — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) May 20, 2018

“We know it’s a lot of senseless violence that goes on in the city. So, I mean, anything can happen to anyone, so I guess we are not immune,” Anderson’s aunt said.

This is not the first time that violence has struck in the 4900 block of Fredricksburg Avenue.

In January 2017, someone shot two 19-year-olds and one 20-year-old on thie block.

A JSO crime map search shows there were 30 incidents of violent crime within a half-mile radius of the shooting over the past six months.

Within three hours of JSO opening the roads back up after the investigation, balloons and flowers were placed at the scene by loved ones. There’s also a Crime Stoppers sign encouraging anyone with information to contact JSO.

Witnesses told police that a second vehicle that had four doors and was dark in color was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Anyone who has any information about Anderson’s murder is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

A JSO crime map search reveals there were 30 incidents of violent crime within a half mile radius of this area over the past 6 months. I'll check to see if neighbors had surveillance of this one when JSO clears the scene. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/29zyeRXbk4 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) May 20, 2018

