  • Jacksonville man accused of planning mass shooting convicted by jury

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    A jury convicted a Jacksonville man accused of planning a mass shooting at a local mosque. 

    Bernandino Bolatete was found guilty of a federal charge of possessing an unregistered firearm silencer. 

    According to a criminal complaint, he told an undercover investigator he planned to shoot up the Islamic Center of Northeast Florida.

    The 69-year-old could face up to ten years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 25 at 10 a.m.

