Jacksonville man accused of planning mass shooting convicted by jury

A jury convicted a Jacksonville man accused of planning a mass shooting at a local mosque.
Bernandino Bolatete was found guilty of a federal charge of possessing an unregistered firearm silencer.
Related Headlines
JUST IN: Bernandino Bolatete found GUILTY of a federal charge of possessing an unregistered firearm silencer. He was accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Jacksonville Islamic center. He faces up to 10 years in prison. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/iqGaYzRRZF— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) May 11, 2018
According to a criminal complaint, he told an undercover investigator he planned to shoot up the Islamic Center of Northeast Florida.
The 69-year-old could face up to ten years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 25 at 10 a.m.
RELATED STORIES:
Jacksonville officers: Man planned mass shooting at Islamic center
Judge calls man accused of plotting mass shooting in Jacksonville ‘serious, serious danger'
Jacksonville man accused of planning mass shooting pleads not guilty
Warning signs someone could commit violent attack; how to react
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}