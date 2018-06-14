  • Jacksonville man arrested on child porn charges

    A Jacksonville man is facing charges of possession of child pornography.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Adam Ingram, 42, on June 8 after investigating a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

    A police report said Ingram was involved in an online chat room where images were displayed.

    JSO said it got two separate tips that a man was using an anonymous chat app to download child porn.

    The Chatstep app recorded Ingram's IP address, police said.

    JSO said in a report it obtained a search warrant and found child pornography on several devices belonging to Ingram.

    Ingram was arrested at a home on Galveston Avenue and faces 10 counts of possession.

