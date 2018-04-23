  • Jacksonville man biking from California to Georgia to raise money for MS research

    It’s a trek six years in the making that will take 2,800 miles to complete.

    But for Jim Augherton, the bike ride to raise money for multiple sclerosis research is worth the time on the road.

    “By doing this, and raising funds for it, hopefully, one day, MS will stand for 'mystery solved,'” Augherton said.

    Augherton will donate the proceeds from his 27-day cross-country bike ride to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

    He will travel through nine states and make three stops. 

    His journey kicks off in Costa Mesa, California, and ends in Savannah, Georgia.

    The ride comes a week after the Riverside Walk for MS at Unity Park on Saturday. Funds will go towards MS research.

    Action News Jax told you last year about Ocrevus, a new drug for the treatment of the disease, which has been approved to treat primary progressive MS, the most aggressive form of the disease, and reduce inflammation. 

    Augherton said that, while researchers fight for a cure in labs, he’ll be fighting at the finish line while being greeted by patients. 

    “They’re cheering. They’re applauding. They’re handing out medals at the end, so it makes the trip worthwhile,” he said.

    He said he bikes because he can, and he bikes for those who can’t.

