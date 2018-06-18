0 Jacksonville man shot, killed in Gainesville apartment complex, ex-girlfriend speaks

A Gainesville man is being held at the Duval County jail in connection to the death of Jacksonville man.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Provin was found shot and killed in Fox Hollow Apartments in Gainesville on Saturday morning.

Montric Montreal Thomas Jr. was identified as a person of interest.

Action News Jax's Courtney Cole spoke to the victim’s ex-girlfriend. She said she knows Thomas Jr. and can't see why he would want to hurt or kill Provin.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 16, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office responded to the call of an emergency at Fox Hollow Apartments in Gainesville.

That's where they discovered Jeremy Provin, 21, shot and killed.

Dellamay Forstner, his ex-girlfriend, says she was devastated when she found out about his death.

“He didn’t deserve to get shot. He may do some stupid stuff but he’s young, he didn’t deserve to die. He was smart and brave and intelligent. He just wanted to be wanted by someone,” said Forstner.

“He didn’t deserve to get shot. He may do some stupid stuff but he’s young, he didn’t deserve to die...He just wanted to be wanted by someone.”—tonight on @ActionNewsJax at 10:02, we hear from the ex-girlfriend of the Jacksonville man found shot & killed in a Gainesville Apt. pic.twitter.com/cYmessbcjl — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 18, 2018

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office identified Thomas Jr. as a person of interest.

According to a Facebook post created the agency, Thomas, Jr., was inside the apartment where Provin died. The post goes on to say Thomas, Jr., took off in a white Ford Focus, before Alachua County deputies arrived.

Forstner told Action News Jax Courtney Cole she knows him.

“I really don’t see the man that’s being interviewed, shooting Jeremy because that’s somebody he lived with,” Forstner went on to say this about Thomas, Jr., “I personally know him, not deeply, but I know him and I don’t see him wanting to hurt Jeremy-- let alone kill him. “

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out a tweet on Saturday, saying Thomas, Jr., turned himself into JSO after they made contact with his family.

Forstner says she's never had a friend as good as Provin and hopes anyone who might know something comes forward soon.

“He’s always going to be missed at my house, he’s always going to be missed,” Forstner said.

Thomas Jr. is in jail in Duval County on a $1.8M bond.

He will make his first court appearance on June 26.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.