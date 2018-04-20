Jacksonville man struck and killed in hit and run in Sans Souci

A Jacksonville man is dead following a hit and run on University Boulevard Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 12:12 a.m., JSO responded to the 3800 block of University Boulevard South in reference to a hit and run traffic incident. The person, later identified by JSO as 60-year-old David E. Yenulonis, was found in the roadway. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene and Yenulonis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Overnight: Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the middle of the roadway, not in a crosswalk, in the 3800 block of S. University Blvd. Vehicle left the scene. Have info, call police.— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 20, 2018
This is the 14th pedestrian traffic fatality in 2018 in Duval County.#DuvalTrafficTruths
The Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating and working to identify possible suspect vehicle information.
JSO said this is the 14th pedestrian traffic fatality of 2018 in Jacksonville and the 54th traffic fatality involving a pedestrian in Duval County in 2018.
