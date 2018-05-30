  • Neighbors: Jacksonville hair salon owner shot, rushed into surgery

    Updated:

    Neighbors in Lakeshore said Wednesday they want to know who shot a well known local hair salon owner.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a building on Cardinal Boulevard Tuesday night.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators told Action News Jax a 46-year-old man had life-threatening injuries from being shot in the stomach.

    According to police, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

    Ann Murray said the victim ran to her house after the shots were fired.

    “He just kept saying, 'Call the police, call the police.' So, I called the police, came back and he was gone. He went back over to his porch and was sitting on his front porch,” Murray said.

    On Tuesday evening, detectives had not identified a suspect or determined a motive.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Neighbors: Jacksonville hair salon owner shot, rushed into surgery

  • Headline Goes Here

    Women accused of stealing from a Jacksonville Salvation Army donation drop-off

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nassau County husband shot in head by wife after Google search, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Five Points stabbing suspect was also arrested for stabbing brother in 2014

  • Headline Goes Here

    Inmate captured after from escape from Baker Correctional Institute work camp