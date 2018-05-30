Neighbors: Jacksonville hair salon owner shot, rushed into surgery

Neighbors in Lakeshore said Wednesday they want to know who shot a well known local hair salon owner.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a building on Cardinal Boulevard Tuesday night.
Investigators told Action News Jax a 46-year-old man had life-threatening injuries from being shot in the stomach.
According to police, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Ann Murray said the victim ran to her house after the shots were fired.
“He just kept saying, 'Call the police, call the police.' So, I called the police, came back and he was gone. He went back over to his porch and was sitting on his front porch,” Murray said.
On Tuesday evening, detectives had not identified a suspect or determined a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).
Officers now searching around salon - where friends say salon owner was shot and is in surgery now. pic.twitter.com/y31BR8jfpX— Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) May 30, 2018
